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Scott McTominay speaks on his future: If Mourinho called me about Real Madrid...

Scott McTominay speaks on his future: If Mourinho called me about Real Madrid...
Scott McTominay speaks on his future: If Mourinho called me about Real Madrid...ČTK / imago sportfotodienst / Giuseppe Maffia

Scott McTominay was asked about a possible move to Real Madrid this week as he remains out of action for Napoli.

McTominay gave José Mourinho his Napoli shirt after Benfica’s 2-0 Champions League win last season, showing the pair still have a great relationship. 

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The Scotland international worked under the legendary manager at Manchester United. “I gave him his debut” Mourinho said last season, I put Pogba on the bench for him. The least he could do was give me his shirt.” 

Mourinho has since left Benfica and has rejoined Real Madrid where he is already finding success with some impressive results.  

McTominay made 31 appearances under the Special One at United and he was asked this week if there could ever be a reunion. 

“If Mourinho called me about Real Madrid, honestly, I’d think about it,” he said. 

However, it was revealed this week that McTominay is to have a minor heart procedure after the discovery of "a mild benign arrhythmia” which means he will be out for several weeks. 

An arrhythmia is an abnormal or irregular heart rhythm and is usually treated by medication to help control heart rate and to improve symptoms. In the event that medication does not work, an ablation can be the next course of action. 

Such a condition could dismay Madrid and Mourinho if McTominay was available in the near future. However, Napoli confirmed he will return after the international break and the former Serie A player of the year could return and get back to his best later this year. 

 

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Champions LeagueScott McTominayReal MadridNapoliBenficaManchester UnitedPremier LeagueLaLigaSerie A

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