Real Madrid watching Forest defender Murillo

Nottingham Forest are under no pressure to let center half Murillo leave in the winter.

The Brazilian is a hot property and is said to be wanted by Spanish giants Real Madrid.As Los Blancos have an injury crisis in defense, they may see Murillo as an ideal signing, says the Daily Mail.

However, Real Madrid’s mooted £40 million valuation of Murillo is far too low for Forest.

The club are wealthy and know that they can get a higher sum if they hold onto him until the summer.

Real would have to come in with an offer of nearly twice that sum to tempt Forest into selling.