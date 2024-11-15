Tribal Football
Most Read
Son surprised by Tottenham contract decision
Man Utd veteran Eriksen: A shame Ruud has left, but...
Liverpool could sign ex-Man Utd star who has a low buy back clause at Benfica
Brighton veteran Welbeck breaks silence on Man Utd return rumours

Real Madrid watching Forest defender Murillo

Ansser Sadiq
Real Madrid watching Forest defender Murillo
Real Madrid watching Forest defender MurilloAction Plus
Nottingham Forest are under no pressure to let center half Murillo leave in the winter.

The Brazilian is a hot property and is said to be wanted by Spanish giants Real Madrid.As Los Blancos have an injury crisis in defense, they may see Murillo as an ideal signing, says the Daily Mail.

Advertisement
Advertisement

However, Real Madrid’s mooted £40 million valuation of Murillo is far too low for Forest.

The club are wealthy and know that they can get a higher sum if they hold onto him until the summer.

Real would have to come in with an offer of nearly twice that sum to tempt Forest into selling.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMurilloNottinghamReal MadridFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Forest's Sels on Newcastle move: That was one of my biggest mistakes
Bayer Leverkusen's Rolfes could take Edu's role at Arsenal
Tottenham fullback Porro: Real Madrid rumours a compliment