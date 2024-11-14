Forest's Sels on Newcastle move: That was one of my biggest mistakes

Nottingham Forest goalkeeper Matz Sels admits that he had a miserable time at Newcastle United.

The 32-year-old is enjoying his time at Forest, having only conceded 10 goals in 11 games so far this term.

But he did state that when he was at Newcastle in 2016, he did not enjoy the English top flight as much.

"For 99 per cent of footballers, the Premier League is a dream," the stopper told De Morgen in Belgium.

"I can only confirm that.

"The intensity there I haven’t seen anywhere else. Every day I work hard to prove that I am worth playing in the Premier League. Why it’s working out now and not eight years ago at Newcastle?

“That was my first time abroad then and the start was just very difficult, leaving me behind. That was one of my biggest mistakes. I was never able to turn that negative perception around then."