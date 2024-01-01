Real Madrid threaten Man Utd plans for De Ligt

Real Madrid are threatening Manchester United's plans for Matthijs de Ligt.

United have agreed personal terms with De Ligt, but their latest offer of €35m has been rejected by Bayern Munich this week.

Bayern are insisting on €50m to part with the Holland defender.

And the Manchester Evening News says Real president Florentino Perez is ready to step in.

Real need to find a replacement for former captain Nacho Fernandez after his departure for Al Qadsiah, with De Ligt emerging as a potential successor.