Tribal Football
Most Read
Newcastle fail to get £20M compensation fee for Ashworth
Man Utd pair Rashford, Malacia in nasty car crash with hospital visit needed
Man Utd boss Ten Hag: We're shopping for better
Man Utd boss Ten Hag talks Mount, Van Nistelrooy and Rashford

Real Madrid threaten Man Utd plans for De Ligt

Real Madrid threaten Man Utd plans for De Ligt
Real Madrid threaten Man Utd plans for De Ligt
Real Madrid threaten Man Utd plans for De LigtLaLiga
Real Madrid are threatening Manchester United's plans for Matthijs de Ligt.

United have agreed personal terms with De Ligt, but their latest offer of €35m has been rejected by Bayern Munich this week.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Bayern are insisting on €50m to part with the Holland defender.

And the Manchester Evening News says Real president Florentino Perez is ready to step in.

Real need to find a replacement for former captain Nacho Fernandez after his departure for Al Qadsiah, with De Ligt emerging as a potential successor.

Mentions
Premier Leaguede Ligt MatthijsManchester UnitedReal MadridBayern MunichLaLigaBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Saudi go for De Gea, Partey; Zlat chooses Morata for AC Milan; Man Utd crank up transfer decisions
Matthaus on De Ligt and Man Utd: He can read the newspaper!
Bayern Munich stick to De Ligt price after latest Man Utd offer