Sources: Real Madrid & Barcelona rival for Man United teenager JJ Gabriel

JJ Gabriel’s decision to ask Manchester United to cancel his registration has opened the door to the intriguing possibility of a move to La Liga.

The 15-year-old has become one of the biggest stories in English youth football this week, with Chelsea, Real Madrid and Barcelona all very interested in becoming part of his future.

Advertisement Advertisement

Chelsea are the keen to keep him in English football, but there is a feeling inside the London club that any move for Gabriel could be dragged out until the end of the season as part of his current situation at United.

The picture is rather different in Spain, where Real Madrid and Barcelona have become quickly captivated by the situation.

Both have known about Gabriel's talent for some time, but sources say they only stepped up their interest levels after he made it clear that he wanted to leave United.

The clubs are now taking his availability seriously and have held initial talks with his representatives, with discussions understood to have been positive on both fronts.

It is exciting progress for the player and his camp, though it is important to note that the situation remains open right now, and no one truly knows how this fully opens up.

Gabriel’s Irish nationality is also becoming important, though, as it opens the door for him to consider Spain more freely.

He turns 16 on October 6 and, subject to FIFA approval and the necessary safeguards, could potentially move to an eligible European club under the existing exception for players aged 16 to 18.

United are still trying to persuade Gabriel to stay, with Omar Berrada and Jason Wilcox involved in those efforts. But there has become a growing expectation that keeping him is becoming increasingly difficult.

Sources say that Spain could appeal for footballing reasons too.

Both Madrid and Barcelona have B teams capable of providing high-level football, while Gabriel could also train with the first team. That creates a clear link between the two levels and potentially gives him a fast-track route towards senior football.

At United and Chelsea, the pressure to compete at the top end of the Premier League makes regular opportunities for a player so young harder to guarantee.

Madrid and Barcelona can potentially offer a different environment. With both dominating so many games across a season, there can be more chances to introduce young players around established stars.

There are no guarantees, of course, but for Gabriel, Spain offers more than just the attraction of joining one of the biggest clubs in the world.

It could offer a different route into an elite first team, and that seems to be of extreme importance right now.