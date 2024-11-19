Real Madrid learn buyout clause for RB Leipzig defender Lukeba

Tribal Football
Carlos Volcano
Real Madrid are aware of a buyout clause in RB Leipzig defender Castello Lukeba's contract.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is reporting Real and several Premier League clubs are interested in the young centre-half.

He stated: "The release clause into the new contract signed by Castello Lukeba at RB Leipzig will come into effect from summer 2025.

"It’s around €90m but changing from season to season.

"Real Madrid and PL clubs keep monitoring Lukeba’s progress for 2025."

 

