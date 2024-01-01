Tribal Football
Most Read
Man City clear for mega £350M transfer spend
IT'S DONE: Juventus midfielder Pogba lodges appeal with CAS
Petit slams Chelsea signing Sancho
Why Salah will accept new Liverpool contract after Slot's promising start

Real Madrid insist Yoro chose Man Utd due to money

Real Madrid insist Yoro chose Man Utd due to money
Real Madrid insist Yoro chose Man Utd due to money
Real Madrid insist Yoro chose Man Utd due to moneyAction Plus
Real Madrid chiefs insist Leny Yoro snubbed them due to money.

Manchester United trumped Real Madrid to the signing of the Lille defender over the summer.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Yoro is currently recovering from foot surgery and isn't expected to be available to United until November.

Meanwhile, Real insiders have told Marca that the final decision from the teenager came down to money.

Real offered a deal worth £2.5m-a-year to the 18 year-old and were convinced of an agreeement. But then United stepped in with proposal worth triple Real's offer and that was enough to convince Yoro to move to England.

Yoro eventually signed a five-year contract with United, with the option of a further 12 months. A move to Old Trafford for a fee rising to €60m.

Mentions
Premier LeagueYoro LenyManchester UnitedReal MadridLilleLaLigaLigue 1Football Transfers
Related Articles
Man Utd wait on Yoro after Lille accept offer
Man Utd legend's persuasive powers helped seal Yoro deal
Atletico Madrid rival Ligue 1 pair for West Ham defender Aguerd