Real Madrid insist Yoro chose Man Utd due to money

Real Madrid chiefs insist Leny Yoro snubbed them due to money.

Manchester United trumped Real Madrid to the signing of the Lille defender over the summer.

Yoro is currently recovering from foot surgery and isn't expected to be available to United until November.

Meanwhile, Real insiders have told Marca that the final decision from the teenager came down to money.

Real offered a deal worth £2.5m-a-year to the 18 year-old and were convinced of an agreeement. But then United stepped in with proposal worth triple Real's offer and that was enough to convince Yoro to move to England.

Yoro eventually signed a five-year contract with United, with the option of a further 12 months. A move to Old Trafford for a fee rising to €60m.