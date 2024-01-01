Tribal Football
Most Read
Toney and Man Utd agree on Brentford departure
Man Utd rake in bumper fee from Sancho's BVB loan
Man Utd informed of PSG price for Simons
New Man Utd chief exec Berrada writes to MUST: Summer market my priority

Real Madrid hold advantage on Man City in race for River Plate teen Mastantuono

Real Madrid hold advantage on Man City in race for River Plate teen Mastantuono
Real Madrid hold advantage on Man City in race for River Plate teen Mastantuono
Real Madrid hold advantage on Man City in race for River Plate teen MastantuonoAction Plus
Real Madrid are making a push for River Plate teen Franco Mastantuono.

Just 16, the midfielder is already a first teamer with the Argentine giants.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Marca says Real are in contact with Millonarios for Mastantuono and are confident seeing off all rivals for the youngster.

Boosting Real's chances is the presence of former Los Merengues coach and player Santiago Solari, who is now part of River's management team.

The player's contract carries a €45m buyout clause, though Real rate Mastantuono at closer to €25m.

Also keen are Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. City landed Julian Alvarez from River two summers ago.

Mentions
Premier LeagueMastantuono FrancoReal MadridRiver PlateManchester CityLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Man City ready to blow Real Madrid out the water in Mastantuono battle
Liverpool, Man City battle LaLiga pair for Kimmich
Monaco midfielder Golovin talks up Arsenal ambitions