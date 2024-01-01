Real Madrid hold advantage on Man City in race for River Plate teen Mastantuono

Real Madrid are making a push for River Plate teen Franco Mastantuono.

Just 16, the midfielder is already a first teamer with the Argentine giants.

Marca says Real are in contact with Millonarios for Mastantuono and are confident seeing off all rivals for the youngster.

Boosting Real's chances is the presence of former Los Merengues coach and player Santiago Solari, who is now part of River's management team.

The player's contract carries a €45m buyout clause, though Real rate Mastantuono at closer to €25m.

Also keen are Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. City landed Julian Alvarez from River two summers ago.