'Shall we?' - Erling Haaland breaks silence on Manchester City charges and possible exit

Erling Haaland was bullish when asked about Manchester City's guily verdict and a potential move away from the club.

Manchester City were found guilty by an independent panel of over 100 charges of breaching Premier League financial rules and a lack of cooperation.

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The world is still waiting to learn exactly what the punishment will be, but nothing has been ruled out, from a fine to expulsion from the Premier League.

Amid all the uncertainty, Enzo Maresca’s side have lost their last three Premier League games, something they’ve only done twice in the past ten years.

Speaking to reporters after Norway’s 3-1 win over Wales, Haaland was asked about the guilty verdict, and he was certainly spiky.

“The investigation covered 2009 to 2018,” the striker told Norwegian broadcaster TV2. “In 2009, I played for Bryne U-9s. In 2010, the U-10s. In 2011, the U-11s. 2012, the U-12s, 2012, the U-13s. Shall we continue? We don’t need the whole list...”

He then gave us the whole list.

“2014, the U-14s,” he continued. “2015, the U-15s and the national team. Then the U16s, I think. In 2016, I moved up to Bryne’s first team, second team and youth team. In 2017, I went to Molde. In 2018, I was with Molde. The first team, Molde 2 and a bit with the youth team.”

The striker was later asked more directly about his future by Jan Age Fjortoft, a former international teammate of Haaland’s father.

“This is a question I struggle to answer, because it’s a legal battle between the Premier League and Manchester City,” Haaland scoffed. “Am I supposed to answer that? I don’t really know. It’s a difficult question to answer when I don’t know that much about it.”

“To be completely honest, I’m focused on trying to perform for Manchester City,” the sage 26-year-old shrugged. “A club I signed a five-year deal with in 2022, and a new nine-and-a-half-year deal in late 2024. I think that says everything about the matter. I’m a City player and I’m incredibly happy there.”

“I understand that you want a little headline here,” Haaland added. “But as I said I signed a long-term contract in 2024.

“I’d say I made a pretty good choice by joining City in 2022. We can all agree on that. I won’t say it myself, but look at the trophies I’ve won and how I’ve developed on and off the pitch.

“I’m standing here after winning an international 3–1 (against Wales). Things aren’t going so well in the Premier League, but we’ll try to turn that around against Fulham.”