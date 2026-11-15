Haaland bites back over tetchy question on Man City charges

Erling Haaland has reiterated his commitment to Manchester City as the club await their appeal result relating to 114 charges of breaching Premier League financial rules.

City's No.9 spoke after leading Norway to a 3-1 UEFA Nations League victory at home to Wales ahead of their final match in Denmark on November 17.

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The charges put against City relate to a nine-season stretch, during which Haaland did not play for the club, and he spikily answered the latest question on the saga after the clash in Oslo.

"The investigation covered 2009 to 2018. In 2009, I played for Bryne U9s. In 2010, the U10s; in 2011, the U11s; 2012, the U12s; 2013, the U13s. Shall we continue? We don't need the whole list.

"2014, the U14s; 2015, the U15s and the national team, then the U16s, I think. In 2016, I moved up to Bryne's first team, second team and youth team. In 2017, I went to Molde. In 2018, I was with Molde: the first team, Molde 2 and a bit with the youth team.

"This is a question I struggle to answer because it's a legal battle. It's a case between the Premier League and Manchester City, that a panel will deal with. Am I supposed to answer that? I'm not really sure."