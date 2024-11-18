Tribal Football
Real Betis to step up interest in Chelsea midfielder Casadei
Real Betis are ready to step up interest in Chelsea midfielder Cesare Casadei.

Betis will seek to take Casadei on-loan in January for the second-half of the season.

TMW says there will be little push-back from Chelsea, though the midfielder may need persuading.

Casadei has struggled for minutes so far this season, but apart from Betis, he is also fielding interest from home nation Italy.

Casadei's contract with Chelsea runs until the summer of 2028.

