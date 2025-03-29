Real Betis seek to open talks with Brighton for Enciso

Brighton are prepared to sell Julio Enciso this summer.

TMW says the Seagulls are listening to offers for the Paraguay international and have already fielded enquiries from Real Betis.

Enciso is this season on-loan with Ipswich Town and Brighton intend to cash in over the summer.

Brighton will listen to offers starting at €15m, though Betis would prefer a loan-to-buy arrangement for next season.

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini is convinced by Enciso's potential and sees him as an ideal foil for Chucho Hernandez in his attack for next season.