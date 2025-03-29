Tribal Football
Most Read
Van Dijk and Salah split from Alexander-Arnold over Liverpool plans
Man Utd confirm 5 players have returned to training including Maguire and Yoro
Man Utd wonderkid Mantato set to sign first professional deal with the club
Manchester United star Fernandes nominated for Premier League award

Real Betis seek to open talks with Brighton for Enciso

Paul Vegas
Real Betis seek to open talks with Brighton for Enciso
Real Betis seek to open talks with Brighton for EncisoLaLiga
Brighton are prepared to sell Julio Enciso this summer.

TMW says the Seagulls are listening to offers for the Paraguay international and have already fielded enquiries from Real Betis.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Enciso is this season on-loan with Ipswich Town and Brighton intend to cash in over the summer.

Brighton will listen to offers starting at €15m, though Betis would prefer a loan-to-buy arrangement for next season.

Betis coach Manuel Pellegrini is convinced by Enciso's potential and sees him as an ideal foil for Chucho Hernandez in his attack for next season.

Mentions
Premier LeagueEnciso JulioBrightonBetisIpswichLaLigaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
Real Betis midfielder Cardoso confirms Tottenham option
Antony drops hint on future after 'difficult' spell at Man United
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Man City target Ecuadorian superkid; Chelsea, Arsenal not forgetting Diomande; Inter and Meret