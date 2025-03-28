Real Betis midfielder Cardoso confirms Tottenham option

Tribal Football
Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso has confirmed Tottenham have an option for him this summer.

The USA international can move to Spurs this summer for a fee of €25m - though a deal can only be struck inside a two-week window.

The agreement was struck as part of Giovani Lo Celso's sale to Tottenham.

“I can’t lie, and it’s true that it’s something that gives me confidence, that makes me feel valued because I’m doing a good job," he told Diario de Sevilla.

“But I always try to improve and do my best for the benefit of the group and grow as a person on and off the field. However, right now my focus is only on Betis. This season we have important things to think about.”

