Tribal Football
Most Read
Marcus Rashford's Man United future takes surprise twist
Man Utd captain Fernandes given 72 hours to decide on £200M Al-Hilal deal
Viktor Gyokeres informs Ruben Amorim of final Man United transfer decision
Arsenal directors meet with agent of Sporting CP ace Gyokeres

Real Betis president Haro: We must try to keep Antony

Paul Vegas
Real Betis president Haro: We must try to keep Antony
Real Betis president Haro: We must try to keep AntonyLaLiga
Real Betis president Angel Haro says they'll "try" to keep hold of Antony.

Ahead of tonight's Europa Conference League final against Chelsea, Haro was asked about the Manchester United loanee's future.

Advertisement
Advertisement

He said, "It doesn't matter what the final is.

"It's a title, the explosion of joy that can be experienced, too, but Betis has to try to keep Antony. It won't be easy because it doesn't just depend on Betis, nor on the player, but also on the club that owns him.

"We'll try, but within the club's financial rigor, and we can't stray from those parameters."

Mentions
Premier LeagueLaLigaBetisManchester UnitedFootball Transfers
Related Articles
The Insider - Rudy Galetti: Prem clubs in Bisseck battle; Barcelona cold on Man Utd target Tah; Kim back in Serie A?
Man United join Johnny Cardoso transfer race despite Tottenham purchase option
Antony: I'm ready for semi; I want to make history with Real Betis