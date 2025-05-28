Real Betis president Haro: We must try to keep Antony

Real Betis president Angel Haro says they'll "try" to keep hold of Antony.

Ahead of tonight's Europa Conference League final against Chelsea, Haro was asked about the Manchester United loanee's future.

He said, "It doesn't matter what the final is.

"It's a title, the explosion of joy that can be experienced, too, but Betis has to try to keep Antony. It won't be easy because it doesn't just depend on Betis, nor on the player, but also on the club that owns him.

"We'll try, but within the club's financial rigor, and we can't stray from those parameters."