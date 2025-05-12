Tribal Football
Man United join Johnny Cardoso transfer race despite Tottenham purchase option
Man United are reportedly willing to battle it out with Tottenham in the race to sign Real Betis midfielder Johnny Cardoso despite Spurs' purchase option.

Tottenham sold midfielder Giovani Lo Celso to Real Betis last summer and as part of the deal, securing a purchase option on Cardoso, 23.

The North London club will be able to purchase the USA international for a fee of €25 million (£21m) in the upcoming transfer window.

Now, according to El Desmarque, Man United are interested in making a move for Cardoso as Ruben Amorim seeks to build the squad in his image.

Spurs will be able to activate the clause in June, but Cardoso will have the ultimate say on where he ends up should he decide to leave.

Ateltico Madrid are also said to be interested in the midfielder who has scored four goals and provided one assist in 42 games across all competitions this season.

