Real Betis open Chelsea talks for Fofana

Real Betis are moving for Chelsea striker David Datro Fofana.

Last summer, the striker was loaned to Union Berlin, where he scored one goal in twelve league games before Christmas.

The loan agreement was canceled in January - and he was then sent to Burnley, where he accounted for four goals and one assist in 15 appearances.

Mundo Deportivo says Real Betis are now showing interest in Fofana.

Real Betis are seeking attacking additions - and they want to loan the 21-year-old from Chelsea for the coming season.

Talks between the two clubs are already underway.

