Southampton eyeing Villarreal striker Brereton Diaz

Southampton are eyeing Villarreal striker Ben Brereton Diaz.

The Chile international spent the second-half of last season on-loan at Sheffield United.

Brereton Diaz impressed, despite the Blades' relegation, and is now on Southampton's shopping list, says The Sun.

Saints would seek a loan deal for the striker, who is currently at Copa America with Chile.

Southampton would be open to including a permanent option in the arrangement.