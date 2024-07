Real Betis push Adrian to reject Liverpool contract offer

Real Betis are pushing for Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian.

Adrian is off contract at the end of this month and is weighing up his options.

The Reds want the veteran to re-sign, but he is being tempted by a return home to Spain.

Marca says Betis are in contact with Adrian about a return to his formative club.

The 37 year-old played for the B and C teams before leaving Betis for West Ham in 2013.