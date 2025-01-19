Real Betis chief Fajardo: Antony very attractive player

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Real Betis chief Manu Fajardo has admitted interest in Manchester United winger Antony.

Betis are in talks with United over a loan deal for the Brazil international.

Asked about Antony, Fajardo said: "A very attractive player in this market, I have little to say about his career, and as I mentioned with (Alvaro) Valles, Antony is still a Manchester United player."

He also stated: "Throughout the season, we have been one of the teams that has generated the most in the offensive phase, and we have also been the ones that have been the least successful in the finishing zone.

"We are working to improve this in this market."

