Man Utd boss Amorim discusses Antony future

Carlos Volcano
Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim insists he wants to keep hold of winger Antony.

The Brazil winger is a January target for Real Betis.

But after featuring in the win against Southampton, Amorim said on Friday: “Like I said, I want to keep my players. I’m focused on this, these players. I don’t know what is going to happen.

"This window, we’ll see, but he did a good job."

On being seen speaking with Antony before the second-half against Saints, he also explained: "I came out before the team because I had Antony out and I wanted to explain the situation of Antony, what I need from Antony, to go inside of the pitch. That was the only reason.”  

