RB Salzburg see off Barcelona to reach deal for Liverpool youngster Bajcetic

RB Salzburg have seen off competition from Barcelona for Stefan Bajcetic.

The Liverpool midfielder is set to sign with the Austrians on-loan, where former Reds assistant manager Pep Lijnders is now in charge.

Barca made an attempt for Bajcetic yesterday after it was confirmed Marc Bernal had suffered an ACL injury this week.

However, Salzburg's agreement with Liverpool and Bajcetic was watertight and the Spaniard is now set to join former teammate Bobby Clark, who was sold to the Austrians last week.

Bajcetic will join RB Salzburg on a straight season-long loan, says the Liverpool Echo.

