RB Leipzig wrapping up deal for Aston Villa fullback Nedeljkovic

RB Leipzig are wrapping up a deal for Aston Villa fullback Kosta Nedeljkovic today.

TMW says Nedeljkovic will move to RBL in a straight loan without an option to buy.

Villa management have wanted the young wing-back to move out and secure more consistent football this season.

RBL are now thrashing out final details over a deal for Nedeljkovic.

So far this season, the summer arrival has managed ten appearances for the Villans.