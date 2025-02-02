RB Leipzig wrapping up deal for Aston Villa fullback Nedeljkovic
RB Leipzig are wrapping up a deal for Aston Villa fullback Kosta Nedeljkovic today.
TMW says Nedeljkovic will move to RBL in a straight loan without an option to buy.
Villa management have wanted the young wing-back to move out and secure more consistent football this season.
RBL are now thrashing out final details over a deal for Nedeljkovic.
So far this season, the summer arrival has managed ten appearances for the Villans.