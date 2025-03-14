RB Leipzig seeking buyer for Spurs loanee Werner

RB Leipzig are seeking a buyer for Timo Werner.

The Germany attacker is on-loan with Tottenham to the end of the season, though the Londoners will pass on signing him permanently.

Werner, says BILD, was all set to leave Spurs for Napoli in January, but an injury scuppered the move.

Instead, he will return to RBL this summer, though won't be staying.

RBL are now actively are seeking a buyer for Werner, who knows he has no future with the Saxons.