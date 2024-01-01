Tribal Football
RB Leipzig coach Rose upbeat keeping Man City, Bayern Munich target Olmo
RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose is calm about Dani Olmo's buyout clause.

With Manchester City and Bayern Munich keen, Olmo's clause expires at the end of today.

Rose said, " I am still optimistic that we can keep our top players here. They want to stay here because they know what they have in Leipzig, because they have taken good steps here.

"I'm super relaxed about it. I can't change anything anyway. We'll know tomorrow, but I'll sleep soundly. 

"If the day is over tomorrow and nothing has happened, then the coach is happy."  

