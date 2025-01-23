RB Leipzig coach Rose fires Sesko warning at Arsenal

Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
RB Leipzig coach Marco Rose is confident they will keep hold of Benjamin Sesko this month.

Arsenal have approached RB Leipzig for the centre-forward about a deal before the January transfer window closes.

The Gunners are open to either a straight purchase or loan-to-buy arrangement.

But Rose, when asked if Sesko would be staying for the remainder of the season, told Sky Deutschland: "Yes, that’s still the case!”

This season, Sesko has scored eight league goals and provided two assists in 17 league games.

