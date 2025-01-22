Arsenal "in contact" with RB Leipzig for Sesko

Arsenal are making a fresh move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners are in the market this month for a new centre-forward signing and have been following Sesko for over 18 months.

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting: "Arsenal have made recent contact with Leipzig over Benjamin Sesko, who remains a strong 2025 target.

"AFC reigniting 2024 interest. Mid-season move still complicated, even with Leipzig knocked out of the UCL.

"Sesko's agent has made it clear no loan in January."