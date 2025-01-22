Tribal Football
Most Read
Salah drops fresh future hint after reaching Liverpool landmark
Arteta reveals that calling Vieira from Porto could be an option due to injury crisis
Ex-Man Utd director applies for Liverpool job
Man Utd add Ipswich ace Delap to 4-man striker shopping list

Arsenal "in contact" with RB Leipzig for Sesko

Paul Vegas
Arsenal "in contact" with RB Leipzig for Sesko
Arsenal "in contact" with RB Leipzig for SeskoAction Plus
Arsenal are making a fresh move for RB Leipzig striker Benjamin Sesko.

The Gunners are in the market this month for a new centre-forward signing and have been following Sesko for over 18 months.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Transfer expert Ben Jacobs is reporting: "Arsenal have made recent contact with Leipzig over Benjamin Sesko, who remains a strong 2025 target.

"AFC reigniting 2024 interest. Mid-season move still complicated, even with Leipzig knocked out of the UCL.

"Sesko's agent has made it clear no loan in January."

Mentions
Premier LeagueSesko BenjaminArsenalRB LeipzigBundesligaFootball Transfers
Related Articles
RB Leipzig to keep Sesko and hold off Arsenal
Arsenal in talks with agents for Botafogo striker Igor Jesus
Sesko's agent reacts to Arsenal links: We must not forget...