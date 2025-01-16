Raya reveals Arsenal's title chances are more than alive as they chase down Liverpool

Arsenal goalkeeper David Raya says the club are confident this season as they chase league leaders Liverpool in an intense title race.

The Gunners moved to within four points of Arne Slot's table-topping side with an excellent comeback against Tottenham in the North London derby on Wednesday night. Manager Mikel Arteta’s side sit just 4 points behind the Reds and when asked if the title is a real possibility Raya was honest and said anything can happen this season.

"Yes, of course. In football, everything can happen.

"Three weeks ago, people were saying that Liverpool had the title in their hands. But it is just football and everything changes in two or three matches.

"We have to focus on ourselves, try and win every game, and see where we are at the end of the season.

"We don't want to think too far ahead because that will play badly against us. We have to live in the present, that's the most important thing."

Liverpool have the chance to move seven points clear of the Gunners by winning their Saturday 3pm kick-off at Brentford as Arsenal face Aston Villa. If Slot’s side drop points once more then Raya’s prediction may come true and Arteta will go toe to toe with Liverpool in the second half of the season.