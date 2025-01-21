Tribal Football
Ratcliffe slashes the wages of Cole, Irwin and Robson at Man Utd in controversial move
Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has cut the wages of 3 club icons this week as a means to cut costs at the club.

As reported by MailOnline club legends Andy Cole, Denis Irwin and Bryan Robson have all had their wages cut at the club in their roles as ambassadors for the club after retiring from football. 

The trio are paid retaining fees for their services but they are set to be cut as the board reduces costs across the board this season as they attempt to streamline the club and make it more financially viable. 

The report also states that former stars who work as matchday ‘legends’ could also see their packages significantly reduced. This includes the likes of Gary Pallister among others who represent the club on a matchday. 

Currently, manager Ruben Amorim has led United to 13th place in the Premier League in what has been called the worst United team of all time. Ratcliffe is working hard behind the scenes to help the club financially but many doubt whether the club is fit for the top division after what has been a dire season so far for one of England’s most successful clubs. 

Mentions
Premier LeagueCole AndyIrwin DenisRatcliffe GeorgePallister GaryManchester United
