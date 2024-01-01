Ratcliffe planning doco on Man Utd move

Tribal Football
Manchester United owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has made a decision to retain a video diary of his takeover of the club in house.

United’s minority shareholder is the one calling the shots, with the majority owners Glazer family in the background.Per The Mail, Ratcliffe has been recording moments behind the scenes of his takeover and the months since.

The British billionaire has already spent £1.3 billion to acquire a 27.7 percent stake in United.

While there is a possibility of United releasing it as a documentary through a platform like Amazon, it is not likely.

The club may choose to air various interviews or moments in the coming months through MUTV.

