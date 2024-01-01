Ratcliffe on Man Utd: Lack of intensity; we'll need multiple transfer windows to reach targets

Ratcliffe on Man Utd: Lack of intensity; we'll need multiple transfer windows to reach targets

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe says the culture inside the club has lacked "intensity".

Ratcliffe spoke to Bloomberg about his first six months as director at United.

Advertisement Advertisement

He said, "The coach is not the central problem at Manchester United. It is a sports club.

"It has to be competitive, it has to be a certain degree of intensity, but with a positive side because you are dealing with players who are relatively young. There has not been this type of environment historically."

Ratcliffe also stated on the club's team building plans: “Manchester United don't have players valued at €100 million or more.

“We want to be where Real Madrid are today, but it will take time. We are a little handicapped. It will take two or three summer windows to get to a better place.

"I'm not sure we will solve all the problems in the first transfer window. Net spending since the departure of Sir Alex Ferguson and David Gill is £1.1 billion. Real Madrid are worth £200m and today they have 6 or 7 players valued at over £100m. United don't have one. And they made the new Bernabeu…”