Ratcliffe: I know I'm upsetting Man Utd staff
Manchester United investor Sir Jim Ratcliffe has admitted that he is unpopular among the club’s staff.

The billionaire INEOS owner has admitted that he has to take unpopular steps to bring United back to the top.

Since acquiring a 27.7 percent stake in the Red Devils, his INEOS group are conducting reviews of all departments at the club.

“Well, I think he... I mean, I think he's a very sensible man. And he's an intelligent man. I don't know,” he said to Bloomberg when asked about Labour leader Kier Starmer, regarding the upcoming UK elections in July.

“I think you probably have to do some unpopular things to get those types of issues dealt with. It's like at Manchester United, I'm having to do some things which are unpopular.

He added: “I mean, I think at the end-of-the day doing difficult things, and you know, a degree of unpopularity, in a funny sort of way, might make you more popular. 

“Because somebody's seeing that you're standing up and making some difficult decisions rather than just sort of blowing with the wind a bit.”

