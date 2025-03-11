Tribal Football
Ratcliffe (finally) discusses publicly Man Utd captain Fernandes
Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe insists Bruno Fernandes is not for sale this summer.

Ratcliffe, speaking with BBC Sport, has offered a first ever round of public praise for the club captain.

The United director was heavily critical of Fernandes in his past biography and before Monday had not spoken about the midfielder.

But discussing the quality of United's squad, Ratcliffe said: "Some are not good enough, some are probably overpaid. But for us to mould a squad, that we are fully responsible for, and accountable for, will take time.

"We've got this period where we will move from the past to the future and we are in the middle of that period. There are some great players in the squad as we know. The captain is a fabulous footballer. We definitely need Bruno.

"Without him it would be really tough."

