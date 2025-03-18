Rasmus Hojlund hits out at Man United over Erik ten Hag sacking

Man United forward Rasmus Hojlund has admitted his frustration regarding Erik ten Hag's sacking but backs Ruben Amorim to come good at the club.

Speaking to Danish outlet Tipsbladet, the 22-year-old revealed Ten Hag was “one of the reasons” he decided to join the Premier League club.

Hojlund said: "I’m focused on the task with Ruben, because that project is incredibly exciting, but Erik was of course one of the reasons why I moved to Manchester United.”

“He was doing something good and was a talented coach, but it didn’t work out, and that’s how it is.

“I’m still very happy to be at Manchester United. It’s the club I’ve always dreamed of playing for. And I’m really happy for Ruben. He’s a cool character and a cool person."

The Denmark international has struggled in front of goal this season, scoring just eight goals and providing two assists in his 39 games across all competitions.