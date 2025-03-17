Tribal Football
Manchester United set their price for Barcelona winger Raphinha
Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a summer move for Barcelona winger Raphinha as they seek to overhaul their attacking line-up under Ruben Amorim.

According to Spanish outlet Fichajes, the Premier League giants are interesting in bringing the 28-year-old back to England following his impressive season with Barcelona.

United are said to have put an offer of €70million (£59m) for the in-form Brazilian, who has provided an impressive 45 goal contributions in his 42 games across all competitions under Hansi Flick.

Barcelona may be willing to consider the offer as they seek to balance their books with their ongoing financial issues at the forefront of their thinking.

Ruben Amorim’s side continue to languish in the bottom half of the Premier League table but are without defeat in their last five games across all competitions.

