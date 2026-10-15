Raphinha returns to training in huge boost for Barcelona ahead of Real Betis clash

Barcelona will continue their impressive La Liga campaign against Real Betis on Saturday as Raphinha enters training in an attempt to be ready for the clash.

The Brazilian picked up muscle swelling (oedema) in the back of his right thigh during the international break following the friendly against Australia.

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Raphinha, who is Barcelona's top scorer this season with 12 goals in La Liga and two in the Champions League, missed clashes against Getafe in La Liga and Galatasaray in the Champions League but is reportedly back in training this week.

This comes from journalist Nil Sola, who stated:

"Raphinha trains with the group for the first time since he got injured with Brazil.

"He also trains with Frenkie De Jong from the team, both footballers could enter the squad for the match against Betis."

He also stated: "The Brazilian and the Dutchman are in line to enter the squad for the trip to Seville."

Barcelona’s first-team captain is expected to be eased back into group sessions, with a gradual increase in his workload and intensity, as per reports in Spain.

As the side head into the Real Betis clash, Barcelona are five points ahead at the top of the table as the champions continue their dominance under Flick.

The return of Raphinha will only push the side to be favourites against Betis, despite playing away from home. Flick is still without Roony Bardghji and Andreas Christensen, who both have unknown return dates.