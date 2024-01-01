Rangnick says he was right about Man Utd needing open heart surgery

Former interim Manchester United boss Ralf Rangnick has said his claim about the team has born fruit.

The German had spoken about the state of the club’s squad when he was in charge a few years ago.

Rangnick claimed that United needed open heart surgery, but left the club later that summer and went on to become Austria national team boss.

Speaking on TV, he said: “I probably made that statement when the season was almost over about two years ago.

“It is probably only two or three weeks since Erik ten Hag was asked the same thing.

“Then he said that I was right in my analysis. I don’t know how many players they have signed since, but it looks like I was right.