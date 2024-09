De Ligt: I joined Man Utd to stay in spotlight

Matthijs de Ligt admits he already feels loved at Manchester United.

The former Bayern Munich defender is only weeks into his Premier League career, but says he is already enjoying the experience.

Advertisement Advertisement

After Holland's victory over Bosnia, De Ligt said: "United is a great club. The love you get as a player is fantastic. I'm enjoying it a lot.

"I did it to stay in the spotlight.

"The Premier League has more spectators, the Bundesliga has fewer."