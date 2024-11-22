Rangers set to bid for Villa striker Rogers who is desperate for game time

Aston Villa’s young striker Rory Wilson appears destined to leave the club in the winter or summer windows.

The 18-year-old signed in the summer of 2022 from Rangers, but is out of contract in the summer.

Advertisement Advertisement

Per Birmingham Mail, the club are very much attempting to get him to renew his deal.

Wilson scored 15 goals for Villa's under-18s and under-21s in 2022/2023, before scoring another 19 in 2023/2024.

The source adds that Wilson has a lot of interest in his services and that he wants regular game time.

The forward is only going to commit to Villa if he knows that he has a path to the first team.

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play