Villa's Rogers admits Bellingham has been "like the little big brother" for him with England

Villa's Rogers admits Bellingham has been "like the little big brother" for him at England

Aston Villa forward Morgan Rogers admits that working with Jude Bellingham has helped him a lot.

Rodgers got his first big chance with the England national team during this international break.

Advertisement Advertisement

Given the two grew up in the same area of the West Midlands and played together in England youth teams, Rogers looked to the Real Madrid star for guidance.

"He’s been like the little big brother for me this week," Rogers stated, per Birmingham Mail.

"We’ve been together quite a bit. We’ve known each other pretty much most of my life. He’s a friend of mine and to share that with him was a nice moment that he was here. It made it so much easier for me.

“You look up to someone like that, who is from the same area where you’re from. Being my friend, he’s someone you keep a close eye on and you want to do well.

“When you see him do so well, you can’t help but be happy for him. To then get an opportunity to play with him and be around him, you can’t help but just smile and take that in. It’s a nice moment.”

- Get breaking football news faster with the new Tribal Football app! Download now on iOS and Android to stay ahead of all the latest transfers and football updates. Download now: App Store, Google Play