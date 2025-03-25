Rangers handed suspended partial stadium closure by UEFA due to offensive banner

Rangers have been served a suspended partial stadium closure by UEFA after their offensive banner was shown against Fenerbahce.

The banner displayed at Ibrox during Thursday's aggregate win over Fenerbahce stated: "Keep woke foreign ideologies out - defend Europe.” Rangers deemed the actions from fans as "shameful" and "embarrassing" and also hit out at the throwing of objects on to the pitch, and the continued use of pyrotechnics throughout the game.

Now, UEFA has now deemed a suspended partial stadium closure is a fitting punishment with the club now under a two-year probationary period which means the stadium will come to a close if racist and/or discriminatory behaviour is repeated. The club have also been fined over "improper conduct of the team", the "blocking of public passageways" and also the "throwing of objects" during the controversial Europa League tie.

The club released a lengthy statement on the UEFA sanctions and pleaded with fans as to not repeat any the behaviour that has deeply damaged the club in several ways.

"Most notably, the club has been served with a suspended closure of the Copland Stand should there be any repeat of racist and/or discriminatory behaviour within the next two years.

"This punishment must serve as a severe and significant reminder to the small minority of supporters who bring the name of Rangers into disrepute. Any repeat of any discriminatory behaviour (and this also includes the singing of illicit songs) may result in the famed ‘Rangers end’ of our home being closed for a UEFA match.

"Not only will the reputation and finances of the club be harmed by such a punishment, but the chances of the team in a potentially key European match will also suffer enormously, while thousands of innocent fans will be unable to attend a massive fixture.

"In response to the displaying of the racist and/or discriminatory banner at the Fenerbahce game, the club can confirm that it is in the process of issuing lifetime bans to the individuals responsible.

"Further, following the use of pyrotechnics at Parkhead in the Old Firm game, the club can confirm the groups responsible for their discharge will be directly impacted by the 500 ticket reduction issued as a sanction the next time the club appears in the latter stages of the Premier Sports Cup at Hampden.

"The club again stresses a future use of pyrotechnics at any SPFL match may lead to a further reduction of 800 tickets at a latter-stage Premier Sports Cup match.

"The strongest asset this football club has is our support, and the club knows the overwhelming majority of our supporters will be angered by these episodes and the consequences they have for the club and its supporters. We reiterate our call for all supporters to back the team in the correct manner, and to challenge those who seek to further damage the good name of Rangers."