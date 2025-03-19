Rangers to be charged by UEFA for "deeply saddening and frankly embarrassing" woke banner

Rangers have described the display by supporters of an anti-woke banner unveiled at their Europa League game against Fenerbahce as embarrassing.

The Scottish side has been hit with three separate UEFA charges and has warned a section of punters to leave the fanbase unless they want to behave themselves at games in the future. Rangers also hit out at the throwing of objects onto the pitch and the continued use of pyrotechnics which they say is completely unacceptable.

The banner, unfurled by the infamous Union Bears ultras group in the Copland Front, read: "Keep woke foreign ideologies out. Defend Europe." Rangers say European football's governing body has described it as "racist and/or discriminatory". Rangers released a statement on the matter and revealed their frustration with that section of supporters.

"It is, however, deeply saddening and frankly embarrassing that the club is now set to face significant sanctions for the actions of a very small minority.

"Firstly, the club has been charged by UEFA after a handful of supporters displayed what UEFA describes as a “racist and/or discriminatory banner” at last Thursday’s Ibrox meeting with Fenerbahce.

"Rangers is a modern, progressive football club, and we are fiercely proud of our diverse playing squads, workforce and support. For the club to be charged with such a matter in 2025 is shameful, and the disdain for those responsible will be shared by the overwhelming majority of our supporters.

"This charge will bring consequences for the club, while the club is also working to identify those responsible and will ensure they also face consequences.

"For the avoidance of doubt, if you do not believe in 2025 that absolutely everyone is welcome to follow Rangers whether at Ibrox or away, then Rangers is not the club for you, and you should disassociate yourself with the club immediately."