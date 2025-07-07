Tribal Football
Paul Vegas
Rangers boss Martin not ruling out Vardy move
Rangers boss Russell Martin won't rule out signing Leicester City legend Jamie Vardy.

Now a free agent after coming off contract at Leicester, Vardy has seen a move to Genoa fall through after coach Patrick Vieira vetoed the deal.

Instead, a transfer north to Rangers has been raised, where new manager Martin isn't ruling anything out.

On Sunday, Martin said: “I think I’ve been asked about so many players. Some miles away, some on the money. So basically, I’m not going to give you an answer on that.

"But I guess you’ll find out who’s real and who’s not in the next few weeks.”

