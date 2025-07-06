Genoa boss Patrick Vieira calls off move for Jamie Vardy

Tribal Football
Jamie Vardy’s hunt for a new club rolls on, as reports suggest Genoa boss Patrick Vieira has turned down a move for the 38-year-old former Leicester City star.

The former England striker left the Foxes this summer, ending a remarkable 13-year spell that saw him score a picture-perfect 200 goals in exactly 500 appearances. 

Vardy had been linked with clubs like Rangers, Nottingham Forest, Como, and Wrexham. However, a potential move to Genoa is now officially off the table, after manager Patrick Vieira reportedly passed on the opportunity.

Rangers have emerged as frontrunners to land Vardy, with a move to Ibrox gathering momentum. The veteran striker could be joined by former Leicester teammate Conor Coady, as the Scottish giants embark on a new era under manager Russell Martin.

