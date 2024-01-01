Rangers and Celtic miss out on young star who is set to join Arsenal

Celtic and Rangers are likely to miss out on a key target who is England bound.

The two Scottish giants were hoping to secure St Johnstone youngster Callan Hamill.

However, Daily Record and The Athletic claim that he is set to join Arsenal when he turns 16.

Since he is not yet 16, he cannot sign a pro deal, but will do so in the coming spring.

If Hamill had stayed in Scotland, St Johnstone would only have received around £33,000 in compensation.

But if he moves to England, they will be set to earn more than £110,000 for his signature.