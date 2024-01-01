Dykes: Very difficult situation for Arsenal fullback Tierney

Scotland’s squad had a shock when they saw Kieran Tierney suffer another injury at Euro 2024.

The left-back had to be stretchered off in a 1-1 draw with Switzerland, the only point they secured in the group stages.

Advertisement Advertisement

Tierney, who was in fine form before going down, is out for a long period with another hamstring injury.

QPR striker Lyndon Dykes stated to BBC Sports Sound: "We were all around him. Obviously he was devastated but he came back to the hotel with us and got a scan etcetera the next day.

"Unfortunately he's been so lucky with injuries, he's tried so hard for numbers of years. These types of things for players literally hate, you're sitting at home and wishing to get back out there and it's just so unfortunate for him.

"I wish him all the best, he's a great pal. We got back around him, playing cards at night and made sure he came with us. Got the tunes on for him and spent a bit of time with him.

"Then obviously he had to go back to Arsenal to see what the next plan is for him. I can't speak anything but total respect for Tierney. He's a great guy and great character."