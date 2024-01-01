Ramsey convinced Ineos will make Man Utd a success

Former Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey believes INEOS will succeed at Manchester United.

While Ramsey is not a supporter of the club, he does have experience with their new investors.

Having worked with Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s group at Nice in France, the 33-year-old believes they will eventually get it right at United.

The Cardiff midfielder stated on Sky Sports: "They wanted to invest a lot into Nice and make that a hub in European football.

“Sir Jim, being a Man United fan and him then having the chance to own them, I think they'll do an unbelievable job there. It's just going to take a little bit of time.

"They're very driven people and they're only used to being the best at what they do.

“It's never easy in the Premier League to go and just challenge and compete again, but with their ambition and their ideas, I think they'll have a successful spell there."