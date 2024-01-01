Antti Niemi exclusive: Ramsdale can save points for Southampton - but why did Arsenal sell?!

Former Southampton goalkeeper Antti Niemi has spoken on Aaron Ramsdale and how he can be the stand-out figure in keeping the club up this season.

Niemi spoke about the Englishman’s move from Arsenal to Southampton, admitting it is confusing that the Gunners would sell such an asset.

“It is a bit of a mystery for me, I remember when he was playing for Arsenal I think he looked extremely good he was making saves that were out of this world," he told Tribalfootball.com.

“But then something happened, they signed David Raya and now he is no.1 at Arsenal and obviously Ramsdale had to look at other options.

“He is still quite a young keeper and he wants to play which wasn’t gonna happen at Arsenal.”

The former goalkeeper believes Ramsdale could play a huge part in keeping newly promoted Southampton up this season as some saves can help clinch much needed points.

“I rate him highly, there will be games where you need game winning saves from your goalkeeper and Ramsdale falls into that category; on a good day he can save points for his club.

"I am really looking forward to seeing him play and doing well, I think he is a brilliant goal keeper.”

