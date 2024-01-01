Ramsdale: Joining Southampton about rediscovering love for game

Aaron Ramsdale says signing for Southampton is about rebuilding his "love" for the game.

The goalkeeper made the switch from Arsenal to the Saints on Friday. Ramsdale saw Saints win the playoff final at Wembley last season.

He said, “To be honest, if you'd have asked me at the end of May if I'd have been sat here having a conversation as a Southampton player, I'd have said you'd probably crazy, but that day was a huge moment for the club. A huge moment for me because I watched one of my best friends get promoted at Wembley, and now I'm here, I'm part of it.

“The manager is full on enthusiasm, has great attributes as a coach, and what he wants to do is unbelievable. The lads seem to be able to act in a group, and hopefully I can add a little bit of experience and talent and help us win games of football.”

Ramsdale also said: “I started my football journey for the love of playing.

“Getting dirty, trying to get as much dirt on my kit as I possibly could to make my mum's job harder. I loved just playing anywhere I could. On the street, in the park, in goal, outfield.

“I've had the feeling of sitting on the bench and I don’t want to do that again. Playing football, winning games of football, even getting draws away from home against big opposition or when your back’s against the wall. When you see the fans' faces at the end and you know the joy it brings and also the joy it brings the squad on Monday morning after a scrappy late win away from home or a really grinded-out win against a tough opponent.

“It’s something you live for and that's just something I'm looking forward to this year. Just getting back to what I do best and just having a big smile on my face while doing it here.”