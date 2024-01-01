Quansah: New Liverpool contract a quick decision

Jarell Quansah is delighted with his new contract at Liverpool.

The defender signed a new long-term deal on Monday.

He told the club's website: "I couldn’t be happier at this minute. I think the way the new manager has come in, his coaching style has definitely been a massive part of that and I think it is the best club in the world for me to develop at and become a better player. I think the players around me, who I’m looking to work hard off and listen to, I think they’re the best in the position at the minute. So, like I said, there is probably no better place I could be.

"A lot of the way the fans are I can resonate with because I have been to so many of the games and have been around it all my life, really. So, I’m just buzzing to be able to get a new contract and extend my stay here.

"It was quite a quick decision, to be honest. There was never any thought of any other club, just because of the environment we have at the minute as well. I think we’re building, definitely, a winning environment, like we saw last year when we were able to lift a trophy, and I think there are a lot of players here who have still got a bit of unfinished business left, who definitely want to win titles – and that’s ultimately what I want to do as well. I want to be known as a champion, I want to be a winner, and I think Liverpool is the best place for me at this moment."