QPR boss Cifuentes impressed by Southampton loanee Edwards

Cifuentes on Southampton loanee Edwards: He did really well, he didn’t put a foot wrong

Queens Park Rangers manager Martí Cifuentes has praised Southampton loanee Ronnie Edwards after playing out of position on debut.

The 21-year-old came on for 30 minutes in their 2-1 win over Luton Town and was not deployed in his natural position of centre-back but instead played in a holding midfield role.

Cifuentes, who was named QPR head coach in October 2023, spoke after the game and had high praise for Edwards who he believes is a perfect addition to his side this season.

“We know he is a very technical defender and actually he has played before in this number-six role.

“The reason behind it was that he has been here just a few days, it was a difficult game because of the way Luton play very direct and with players that can run in behind.

"It’s not easy as a defender in that kind of game and we thought it would be a good introduction for him to start with some minutes in midfield.

"We wanted to get him into the rhythm of the game and then drop him into his more natural position. He didn’t put a foot wrong. He did really well and showed that he’s a quality player. Hopefully, he will help us a lot.”

QPR face Leicester City in the FA Cup this weekend.